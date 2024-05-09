Sonakshi Sinha has responded to a section of people calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar factually incorrect. The actress who plays the role of 'Rehana aapa' and 'Fareedan' in the series has said that SLB had never promised a history lesson to the audience. She added that Bhansali created a world for them to get entertained.

Sonakshi Sinha responds to people criticising Heeramandi

Sonakshi also lashed out at people criticising Heeramandi and said that the same set of people would love watching Bridgerton. "When did we ever promise a history lesson? These are the same people who will love Bridgerton. Yes, Heera Mandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you we were delving into history," she told ETimes.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist; he has created a world for you. It's a fictionalised version of what was and view it as just entertainment. He's selling you a dream; it's what he's known for," she further added.

Sonakshi has received rave reviews for her performance in the web series. She also revealed that she had to put on weight for the role.

On playing Fareedan and Rehana

"Rehana aapa. AAPA NAHI... HUZOOR!!! Here are some photos from my look test for the cruellest of them all, Rehana. Since I was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different... so I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than fareedans and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles... green lenses too! Full props to my amazing glam team @heemaadattaani and @themadhurinakhale," she wrote.