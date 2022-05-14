Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev have officially parted ways. The two got married in 1998 and were married for over 24 years. Together, the two have two adorable sons – Nirvaan and Yohan. And this is the last post the two had dedicated to each other. Let's take a look.

Sohail's last post for Seema

Sohail Khan had re-shared Seema Sachdev's post featuring her from Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. And his last post with Seema in the same frame was from their vacation in 2017. The picture also had Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, and Aayush Sharma. Sharing the picture, Sohail had written, "And some of us...#MyIslandHome #AmillaFushi #seemakhan76"

Seema's last post for Sohail

On the other hand, Seema's last post for Sohail Khan was on his 50th birthday. She had shared a few old pictures of Sohail with the kids and written, "Happy birthday Sohail ❤️ #halfcentury."

Their decision to part ways has taken aback everyone. "The decision was taken at the last minute and no one was informed. They both decided to keep the decision private and file for a divorce. They have been living separately for the past few years," India Today report stated.

As per reports, the two were spotted at family court in Bandra where the divorce proceedings took place. The two were apparently cordial with each other in court and there was no negative vibe between the two. On the show - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Seema had said that theirs was not a "conventional marriage".