Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have officially filed for divorce. Salman Khan's brother, Sohail was married to Seema Sachdev in 1998 and has been married for over 24 years. Trouble in their marital paradise had been making news for a while now. The duo had even been living separately for several years. The estranged couple has two kids – Nirvaan and Yohan.

What Seema said about Sohail

"We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship," Seema Khan had said on Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

"It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day," Seema further said.

When the link-up rumours started

As per reports, the two were spotted at family court in Bandra where the divorce proceedings took place. The two were apparently cordial with each other in court and there was no negative vibe between the two. Trouble in their paradise had started making news when Sohail was constantly linked with Huma Qureshi.

Few reports had even suggested that cracks developed after that and Seema went on to live in another house with her kids. Sohail and Huma, both always declined the reports.