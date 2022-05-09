Pooja Bhatt and Sohail Khan were once a couple. Yes, you read that right. Long before Pooja Bhatt married and divorced Manish Makhija and Sohail Khan started living separately from wife Seema, the two were in a relationship. While Pooja was at the peak of her career back then, Sohail was gearing up for bigger, better projects.

Pooja spilled the beans

"I'm aware of the fact that there are a lot of critics out there who's already putting a time limit on our relationship. I don't even want to waste time reacting. Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together," Pooja had reportedly said in an interview with Stardust magazine.

The strong bond of love

"I want it and so does he. Ours is a relationship that has grown due to various factors – trust, respect, understanding – everything is covered. Ultimately, we know the value of our relationship. But ill-wishers will be ill-wishers. There'll always be the negative types. Like see, there are lawyers who'll always pray that people do illegal things or there are divorces, so they can make a living out of it. Voyeurism is a hobby of the world. But I'm mature. I'm not living on anyone else's terms but my own. Be it professional or personal, or anything. I'm only answerable to myself and I only compromise with myself. As for the rest of the world, they can go to hell," she further said.