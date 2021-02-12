Very few know that Pooja was once dating Konkona Sen Sharma's ex-husband Ranvir Shorey. The duo was in a live-in relationship for quite a while before things turned ugly between the two. It was alleged that the relationship soured over Shorey's alcohol addiction and subsequent violent behaviour. On the other hand, Ranvir alleged that it was Pooja's drinking problem that made things worse between them. The duo parted ways and ever since, Ranvir stopped being in their good books.

Talking about the whole fallout with the Bhatts, Ranvir said that they started lying about him in public to protect their own child. Talking to Rediff, Ranvir has said, "Firstly, I don't think they are that powerful. Secondly, it's not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them. It was they who did that to protect their child. They started lying about me in public." He added that he stopped getting that many good opportunies and had to work with smaller opportunities. However, this helped him bag more indie films and fate took its own course for him, he added.

Ranvir's take on Pooja Bhatt

About Pooja Bhatt and their fallout, Bollywoodshaadis had once quoted Ranvir saying, "Just like any normal couple. We had our share of tiffs. But today (pauses and begins to look at the ceiling). I used to drink at her place. Often, she used to say I was drinking too much and not taking enough care of her. On such occasions, I used to volunteer to leave the scene. That used to irritate her, and she would get violent. A scuffle would ensue. Mind you, it takes me drinking to get violent. She gets violent without drinking, too. I must have told her a relationship cannot work if she behaved like this at least 30 times."

Will Ranvir – Konkona work together again

In the same interview, Shorey also spoke about the possibility of working with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma again. He told Rediff, "I doubt that. With the first one (A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon."