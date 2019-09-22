Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt has had a high influence of her father in her own life. From her uninhibited statements and undiplomatic revelations to being a terrific actor, Pooja can well be called a living copy of her father. In an old interview, Pooja had spilled the beans on why she doesn't hold a grudge against Soni Razdan or her family and how she accepted them as part of their own extended family.

In an old interview with Stardust, Pooja had said: "Initially, I did resent my dad for leaving my mother for another woman. I also used to hate Soni for snatching away dad from us. In fact, there used to be times when I used to flare-up at the very mention of her name. It was my mother who made me understand and think practically. She would tell me not to resent or hate my father for anything for basically he is a good man at heart."

Further talking about how Mahesh Bhatt told her about his affair with Soni, she said: "Once I was fast asleep and at around one-thirty in the morning he woke me up from my deep slumber and told me, 'Pooja I'm seeing another woman. I'm having an affair with her and I want you to know first'. This was even before my mom knew of it. So that shows how open and honest he is with me."

Pooja also spoke about how she accepted Soni into her life and her father's life. "In the beginning, like I said, we (Soni and I) were total strangers and she was my enemy. But they say na, that time heals all wounds. It healed my heartaches as well. We began by saying hi, hello and then onto making small talk. It took off from there and now we are good friends. It's just of late but mom too has started speaking to Soni. Dad and I didn't try to make them friends. It was on their own that they did so. Done mutually on their own. Now they get along fine."

Fast forward to now, Pooja Bhatt not only is all praise for her step-sister Alia Bhatt, but also stands by her every time she is put under media scrutiny.