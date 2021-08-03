Sohail Khan might not always be in the spotlight, but he still enjoys a massive fan following. The youngest out of the three sons, Sohail Khan recently shared a picture of himself with Suresh Raina's autobiography. Netizens were left worried as they felt Sohail looked old and weak. They soon flocked his social media platforms to ask him to care of himself.

Sharing a picture with Raina's autobiography, Sohail wrote, "When natural talent is Nurtured with dedication and hard work, you become Suresh Raina @sureshraina3 #Believe" And soon the attention went from the book to his picture. While there were many who still remembered the times they had a crush on Sohail Khan, there were many who felt he needs to take better care of himself.

"Sohail bhai aap kitne handsome the pehle apne aap ko maintain karo sir plzz sad feel hota hai aapko aise dekh kar (Sohail brother you used to look so handsome earlier please maintain yourself feel sad to see you like this)," said one user. "Aap to bude ho gaye (You have turned old)," said another. "Bhai aap theek to ho? Ye Kaise ho gaya? (Are you fine? How did this happen?)" asked another.

However, there were many who still drooled over his picture. "Big fan girl, always," said one netizen. "The smile has been ruling my heart since 90s," said another. "Wish you all the love and success," opined one more.

"Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage"

Recently, in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema Khan had revealed that hers and Sohail's was not a conventional marriage and that they were living separately. "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."