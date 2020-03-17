Salman Khan couldn't save his brother Arbaaz Khan's 17-year-old marriage with Malaika Arora but he definitely tried and succeeded in Sohail Khan's case.

There were reports popping up some years before that Sohail Khan's wife Seema Sachdev had apparently left Sohail Khan's house and was staying separately with her son at her parent's house. And the one to be blamed for this situation was the 'Gangs Of Wasseypur actress Huma Qureshi.

It was love everywhere in Sohail Khan and Seema's paradise until Huma entered their lives. It is said that Huma met Sohail during the Celebrity Cricket League.

Huma was roped in as the brand ambassador of Sohail Khan's team – Mumbai Heroes. It did not take much time for people to start talking about the two and the two began to be linked up with each other. The news of their alleged love affair began spreading like wildfire.

It was also reported that Huma had moved into the same building where Sohail used to live with his family. Rubbishing the reports, Huma's manager once said: "It is not true at all. Huma wants to be spoken about for her work. These gossip stories may sound trivial at times, but they tend to affect the mindset of actors who are serious about their work."

While talking to HT, Huma cleared her side, "What really hurts is that without knowing the truth about my life, they (media) go ahead and put these stories. And I'll tell you why they do it; they do it because they want to take away all the attention from my hard work. They want to show that whatever I have achieved in my life is because of my closeness to a particular man, who may be coming from an influential family or is influential himself. That is disrespectful."

'I don't know what is giving rise to these rumours'

There were rumours going on that hearing their affair headlines, Seema had left Sohail's home with her son and began staying with her parents. But soon she broke her silence on the issue and went on record to say, "I don't know what is giving rise to these rumours. I was there at Panvel, as were my kids and my in-laws.

I honestly didn't see Huma there, so I don't know if she was there or not. The farmhouse is huge and there were over 500 guests present, so no, I didn't see her. She is friends with my brother-in-law and my sister-in-law too. She is also the brand ambassador for CCL (Celebrity Cricket League, where Sohail Khan promotes the Mumbai team), but now I don't think they (Sohail and Huma) hang out."

Some reports even say that it was Salman Khan who intervened and sorted out issues between them. Though it was a turbulent phase for the couple, it's good to hear that the two surpassed the phase gracefully and are now a happy couple with two kids Nirvan and Yohan.