Salman Khan is in no mood to forgive Rishi Kapoor following his misbehaviour with his sister-in-law Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan, at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's reception in Mumbai.

"Just because someone is born a few years before me, it's no reason for me to respect him. If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard," Salman Khan shot back at Kapoor without taking his name.

"If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home," he told DNA in an interview.

It so happened that Rishi Kapoor complained about Salman Khan that he didn't greet him properly when he arrived with his wife Neetu Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's reception at The Leela in Mumbai.

Fumed Kapoor reportedly walked up to Seema Khan and had a furious argument with her. Following the argument, an upset Seema Khan told Salman about Kapoor's behaviour. The episode left Khan infuriated and went looking for Kapoor to talk to him at the venue but he had already left by then.

Later, Neetu Kapoor had to intervene and apologized to Seema and Sohail on behalf of Rishi Kapoor for his rude behaviour.

"I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldn't be disrespectful to them. Especially, if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then that's not done," Salman concluded.

It looks like things will never be same again between Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor anytime soon.