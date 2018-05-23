Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dating? Fans have been asking this question ever since the rumours of their link-up started doing the rounds of the tinsel town. Their public appearance on Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception grabbed eyeballs. And now Rishi Kapoor's spontaneous tweet praising the Bhatt family has made fans wonder whether the veteran actor was indirectly acknowledging Alia-Ranbir's love affair.

After Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family(and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt,Mukesh Bhatt,Robin Bhatt,Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you all!" fans started asking him whether he was ready to see Alia Bhatt as Alia Kapoor.

"So now you are confirming you are ready to see #AliaBhatt as #AliaKapoor, Ranbir-Alia," a curious Twitter user asked.

Another Twitter user speculated, "Bhatt and kapoor family relation Ranbir and Alia ke relationship k baad strong hue h . This tweet conformation for Ranbir and alia linkup."

A user wondered why Rishi Kapoor was gushing about the Bhatt family simply out of the blue while another exclaimed, "Ohho.. मतलब.. Ranbir and Alia confirm?"

A Twitter user, who seemed to be quite upset with Bollywood's link-up, break-up strategy to create buzz around a movie, replied, "If Brahmastra is a good film,it'll work on it's own. You don't need such dramas."

While fans were busy enquiring about Alia-Ranbir's relationship, one Twitter user poked him deliberately and asked what happened at Sonam Kapoor's reception party that his wife Neetu Kapoor had to apologise to Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan for his misbehaviour. He also advised him to drink moderately to avoid such awkward moments from happening.

"Sir sonam kapoor ke reception pe kya drama Kiya tha aapne Seema Khan Ji ke pass Jake??? Sir jitni hajam ho daru utna hi piya Karo," the user asked.

Alia, who had said that she had a childhood crush on Ranbir, recently reacted to the linkup rumours with her Brahmastra co-star. She said that she was happy that their chemistry is being most talked about.

"I'm happy that people are talking about my chemistry with Ranbir because we are doing a film together that comes out next year. (Laughs) And all these people who are talking about our chemistry better come and watch the film," Alia was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier, Ranbir too had said that he has a boy crush on her when he was told that about how it was a dream come true for Alia to work with him in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial.