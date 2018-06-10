Sharpshooter Sampat Nehra of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had threatened to kill Salman Khan in connection with the blackbuck case, was arrested on Wednesday, June 6, from Hyderabad by the special task force of Haryana Police.

Nehra was surveying Salman Khan's movements to plan an attack and was working on the directions of the gang leader, Lawrence Bishnoi. The police said that the gangster was planning to escape from the country after attacking the actor.

"In the first week of May, Sampat Nehra was in Mumbai and surveyed the house of Salman Khan and the timing when he comes out in the balcony of his house to wave to his fans. He tried to find out the distance to the balcony and had even taken few photographs of the house," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Haryana STF Satheesh Balan told ANI on Saturday.

Nehra, who had been involved in over a dozen cases of murder, extortion, and robbery, had six more people, including some from a rival gang, on his hit-list.

On April 5, the 52-year-old actor was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two Blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

He was later granted bail after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail.

Last month, the actor filed a plea for suspension of sentence in the case. His plea will be heard on July 17.

(With ANI Inputs)