Salman Khan's behavior at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception had irked 102 Not Out actor Rishi Kapoor but it was the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's sister-in-law Seema Khan who was at the receiving end and it was wife Neetu Kapoor, who had to come for the veteran actor's rescue.

It so happened that Rishi was left furious after Salman did not greet him properly or acknowledged him at the reception. Reports suggest that Rishi had a furious argument with Sohail Khan's wife Seema which left the Khan family fuming.

Seema, who was not happy with the senior actor's behavior, went and spoke to Salman about it. Salman was agitated by the entire episode and went looking for Rishi to talk to him, but he had left the venue. Following this, Neetu had to intervene and apologize to Seema and Sohail on behalf of her husband.

Nevertheless, Salman had a fun time at Sonam-Anand's reception party. He danced and sang a few Bollywood songs with Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Mika Singh, among others during the reception, which was held at The Leela in Mumbai.

Salman dancing with Shah Rukh was, in fact, one of the best parts of Sonam-Anand's reception. Both the actors even dedicated a song to Anil Kapoor's wife from their movie Karan Johar and matched the steps with the Mr. India actor.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8 at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's heritage Bungalow Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai. Bollywood's who's who attended the wedding ceremony in Bandra. A day before the marriage, mehendi ceremony was kept at Kapoor's residence. The reception was held at The Leela, Tuesday evening, and several personalities from the political world, business world and entertainment world attended the event.