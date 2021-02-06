It might have been a couple of months since it streamed on Netflix, but The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives continues to be in trend. The reality show which documented the lives of four popular Bollywood wives became an instant binge watch.

Featuring Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey, the show also had Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar in special appearance.

TFLOBW had divided social media into two broad groups – those who loved the show and those who couldn't stand it. While we saw Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey being the backbone of their husbands who struggled to make it big in the industry, we were all taken aback by Seema and Sohail's marriage.

In the show, we saw Seema and Sohail living separately. And their kids shuttling between the two houses. When Seema's elder son Nirvaan comes back from boarding for the holidays, she is seen saying, "I don't see enough of him. He stays with his dad, and he comes here and sleeps. It's one of the most annoying things about Nirvaan."

Amazing family

In another episode, when Sohail comes to Seema's home, she is seen saying, "So Sohail came over." In one of the sequences, she is seen talking to the camera and saying, "We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship," she insisted on the show.

However, she quickly explained the reason: "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

Back in 2017, there were strong rumours of the duo heading towards a divorce. And the show further strengthened the rumours of the two not living together.