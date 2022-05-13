Long before Seema Khan and Sohail Khan started living separately, actress Huma Qureshi was unfairly linked to the actor. There were reports of Sohail and Huma being more than just good friends. The two had met during Celebrity Cricket League. And while Huma considered the actor as her "brother", there were reports that linked the two together.

Sohail quashed the reports

On being asked about his affair with Huma and how it affects his family, Sohail had said that since there was no truth to the reports, there was nothing to hide. "If they are rumors and my family knows that it is not true how does it affect anyone," Khan had told a website. "As you said it's rumors so what is there to handle," he further said.

Seema denied the alleged affair

Seema on the other hand, had revealed that Huma infact was Salman Khan and Arpita Khan's friend and not Sohail's. Quashing the reports of Huma staying back at Salman Khan's birthday till wee hours in the morning, TOI quoted Seema saying she didn't come to Salman's birthday bash.

Not a conventional marriage

Seema herself had revealed on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that they two live separately and theirs is not a "conventional marriage". "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day," Seema had explained.