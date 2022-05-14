The news of Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's divorce has left many hearts shattered. Despite theirs not being a conventional marriage, the two were together as a unit. And the news has once again shaken the belief of many on the institution of marriage. More so, because the two fought all odds to be together almost two decades ago.

The love story

It was during the shoot of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya back in 1998 that the two met for the first time. Seema had shifted to Mumbai to make a career in the fashion industry. Sparks flew and the two started dating. Despite being from two different religions and totally different backgrounds, the two hit it off and never let anything come in between them. Not even the rejection from Seema's family.

Seema's family was totally against the idea of the two of them getting married. And hence, the couple ran away from home and got married. The duo tied the knot in a secret Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikaah in the evening. The families accepted them as a couple soon after. Sohail and Seema have two kids - Nirvaan and Yohan.

The decision of divorce

Though the two had been living separately for the last few years, their decision to file for divorce came as a shock to many. "The decision was taken at the last minute and no one was informed. They both decided to keep the decision private and file for a divorce. They have been living separately for the past few years," India Today report stated.