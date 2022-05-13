In a shocking turn of events, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have been divorced after being married for over 24 years. The couple got married in 1998 and have two children – Nirvaan and Yohan. Though the two had been living separately for several years now, the couple had always spoken highly of one another. Here's taking a look at what could have gone wrong between the two.

Growing apart: It was on the Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, that Seema Sachdev had spoken about the couple growing apart. "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day," Seema had explained on staying away from him in a different house.

Affair rumours: A few years back, there were some strong rumours of Sohail Khan being quite close to Huma Qureshi. Though the two categorically denied the reports of them being together, the wildfire of gossip never stopped. Huma and Sohail were said to have met during Celebrity Cricket League. It was also reported that Huma had moved into the same building where Sohail used to live with his family. But, both their teams had clarified that there were no truth to the claims.

Career paths: Seema and Sohail's drastic career graph is something that has often been said to have drifted them apart. Despite tremendous acting talent and good looks, Sohail couldn't make it as big as people expected him to. On the other hand, Seema has been making quite a name for herself as an entrepreneur.