Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has launched a sporty version of the Superb sedan in India, christened as Superb Sportline. The Superb Sportline has been slotted below top-spec Lauren & Klement variant and it has been priced at Rs 28.99 lakh for petrol and Rs 31.49 lakh for the diesel variant.

Skoda Superb Sportline is a sporty looking sedan although it is not as sporty as RS models of the company. It is a pure cosmetic job along with some fun-to-drive additions. Though Velvet Red Metallic is the stand out colour option, the Superb Sportline is also offered in Moon White Metallic and Steel Grey Uni colour options.

The most striking addition in the exterior of the Superb Sportline is the 17-inch dual tone (black and grey finish) Drakon alloy wheels. The glossy black treatment at front grille, window frames, ORVM caps, side strips, rear diffuser and integrated spoiler at the rear further extends sporty touch. The blacked-out elements in fog lamps and headlamps and sports chrome exhaust completes the exterior add-ons.

Inside the cabin, the new variant of Skoda's flagship sedan gets Black Alcantara upholstery with contrasting red accents complementing the overall sporty theme. The cabin also gets LED ambient lighting, aluminium pedals, and some carbon-fibre touches.

The sporty looking sedan also gets flat-bottom steering wheel, with paddle shifters, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a three-zone automatic climate control system as standard.

There are no changes under the hood while Superb Sportline is offered in only automatic transmission option. The 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine is tuned to develop 180bhp and it is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The 2.0-litre TDI engine, on the other hand, produces 177bhp and it comes mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. Claimed fuel efficiency figures for these engine equipped Superb models are 14.81kpl for the petrol and 18.66kpl for the diesel.