Singer-songwriter John Prine has been hospitalised after being critically ill with coronavirus infection, his family announced on the social media.

On John's official Twitter handle, his family said the country music singer was hospitalised after showing symptoms of Covid-19 and remains in critical condition.

"This is hard news for us to share But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you and that John loves you." read the tweet.

Wife Fiona Whelan Prine tested positive

Earlier this month, his wife Fiona Whelan Prine confirmed she had screened positive for the coronavirus. She added that the pair were quarantined and separated from one another, Guardian said in a report. The Grammy Award winner is known for a country music style that is often satirical and has aspects of dissent and social commentary.

Prine won the 1992 and 2005 Grammy Award for the Best contemporary folk album. The albums that won him prize were 'Fair Square' and 'The Missing Years'.

Another legendary musician who tested positive recently was Rock and Roll Hall Famer, Jackson Browne. Keyboardist of Bon Jovi band, David Bryan has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the latest statistics available on the World Health Organization (WHO) website, 7,23,279 people worldwide have been diagnosed and 33,993 have died from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Till now there is no vaccine on the coronavirus and efforts are on to find a cure to curb pandemic. In India, the death toll due to coronavirus has reached 30, as per the latest records.