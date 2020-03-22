Keyboardist of Bon Jovi band, David Bryan revealed on social media that he has been tested positive for coronavirus and appealed people to help each other out in the time of health crisis. As per his Instagram bio, Bryan is a founding member of Bon Jovi and Tony Award winning composer and lyricist.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus. I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu not the plague. I've have been quarantined for a week and will for another week." the keyboardist said in an Instagram post.

While appealing to the people, Bryan said "Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"

Formed in 1983, Bon Jovi is an American rock band that was formed in Sayreville, New Jersey. Apart from Bryan, it includes singer Jon Bon Jovi, guitarist Tico Torres, guitar player Phil X, and bass player Hugh McDonald.

It was announced in 2017 that Bon Jovi would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Coronavirus didn't even spare celebrities

The coronavirus has not spared celebrities as well. Besides, Bryan celebs like Indira Varma, Hivju, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko among the other Hollywood celebrities have also been infected with the virus.

Now Italy has become epicentre of coronavirus outbreak as the death toll increased by 793 on Saturday, the second day in a row of the biggest day-to-day increase in the country's four-week epidemic.

Notably, the European nation has already surpassed China's death toll. Till the time more than 270,000 infections and over 13071 deaths have already been registered.

In India, the deaths due to coronavirus have reached 7.