In a major move, a private software company in Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to a government hospital in the city for delivering medicines to patients at the Covid-19 isolation wards.

The company aims at lending a helping hand to the healthcare professionals in the hospital, who are at the frontline in the battle against the highly contagious coronavirus.

"The robots will be used if the district administration gives the permission to do so," said the Hospital's Dean. Among the robots, four are now ready for use.

A major help to the medical staff

The donation has put a smile on the medical staff's face. With prolonged interactions with the patients testing positive for the contagion, the doctors and nurses are prone to pathogen exposure, psychological distress, and occupational burnout.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 1024 with a toll of 27 deaths.