Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who had been missing for the past four months, has finally opened up about his sudden disappearance, his traumatic life and how he was affected by wrong medication administered by his mother. He also revealed how he got into substance abuse and how he was tortured and mercilessly beaten when he was admitted to a rehabilitation center.

Siddharth had assured everyone in an Instagram video that he was fine after his friend Somi Saxena alerted people on social media about his condition in a Facebook post a couple of days ago. Saxena was then pressured and threatened by Siddharth's mother who asked her to delete the post and stay out of the matter.

The Kapil Sharma Show actor called a press conference Sunday, April 1, and revealed how his life took a turn for the worse when his mother met a man named Suyash Gadgil after she separated from her husband some 20 years ago. He revealed that even though his parents separated, he shared a cordial relationship with them and was very close to his mother.

"I feel terrible to now bring my family matters in public but I have no other option," Siddharth was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Talking about his low phase, Siddharth said: "There came a time when I started feeling really low and I had put on weight. And since I was trying to stop smoking, I was drinking too much coffee.

"Soon I realized I was depressed. My speech slurred and I was in a bad zone. When I told my parents about it, they said they had put me on medication for bipolar disorder. I was shell-shocked when I heard it. I know about bipolar and I didn't have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing them with my food.

"This was also the time I noticed my mother being disturbed all the time. I had never looked into my finances and when there was a property issue, we realized we had no money."

His personal issues impacted him a lot. He also had a fight with his mother's boyfriend Suyash and warned him not to play with his mother's emotions and left home after their quarrel. He got so disturbed that he decided to consume some narcotic substance, but got addicted to it.

He told his mother about his condition and asked her to get him admitted to a rehabilitation center. But little did he know he was inviting more trouble.

"I faced the worst moments of my life at the center, where they used to mercilessly bash me (breaks down). Four-five people used to bash me and I would bleed and lose consciousness. I was shattered completely. I somehow managed to connect with my managers, who pulled me out from there after a month," Siddharth said.

He further added, "I thought life would turn to normal but it turned worse. I would have regular fights at home with Suyash and I tried my best to stay away. This was also the time I had filed an NC against them for I really feared for my life and well-being. It came true when I was picked up while traveling back from Goa and thrown into a mental asylum where I was tortured and treated for ailments I didn't even have."

And since the treatment was getting expensive at the rehabilitation center, his mother shifted him to another center called Asha Ki Kiran. The staff over there made him feel secure and encouraged him to start afresh.

He is now ready to face the world and is looking to get back to work as soon as possible. He also wants to maintain a distance from his family since he feels his mother has changed a lot over the past few years. He now hopes to get his mother back to normalcy and wants to live a peaceful life.