Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who has reportedly been missing for the last 4 months, has finally come out in public after his concerned friends and fans started messaging and calling him asking about his whereabouts and current condition.

The comedian shared a short video on his Instagram handle where he said that he was in a troubled phase as he had undergone a lot of mental harassment at the hands of his family members. He assured his fans that he is in safe hands and will soon be addressing the media and reveal the truth in the next 2-3 days.

The news of Sidharth going missing went viral on social media after his friend and celebrity manager Somi Saxena took to Facebook and asked for help to find him.

She wrote, "You guys remember him Siddharth Sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 month last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can."

According to a report in divyamarathi.bhaskar, Sidharth's friends, who had been trying to get in touch with him, revealed that the comedian's mother must be having some connection with him going missing as he didn't share a good relationship with her.