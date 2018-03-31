Comedian Siddharth Sagar's missing report by his friend on Facebook shook the industry on Thursday. Sagar was not traceable for the past four months and he later posted a video on his Instagram handle saying: "I had been getting constant calls from the media and my friends. I have gone through a lot of difficulty in the last few months. I had done a NC (non-cognizable police report) against my family and they created further troubles for me."

A leading website got in touch with Selfie Mausi (Siddharth's screen name) to ask where he was for the past four months, to which he said: "I have been going through a lot of ups and downs since last one year. I didn't touch base with anyone because I was scared and I knew that my disappearance has caused a number of complications already. I have spoken to my manager, Shekhar, to arrange for a press conference soon. All I can tell you that I was admitted to a mental asylum. My family has been involved in property dispute for long and my parents were influenced. I saw how patients in the asylum were being subjected to shock treatment and was beginning to slip into depression. No one knows of my whereabouts at the moment, but all I can tell you is that the people I am with currently have helped me overcome the trauma."

When asked if he ever tried to come out of the asylum, he said: "I requested people to go out and inform my well-wishers that I am stuck here but no one helped me."

IBTimes India spoke to Siddharth's friend Somi Saxena who said that he was being tortured by his mother. The comedian cleared the air and said: "My family was influenced. A girl, I don't know who, was giving me some tablets because of which I would completely lose my mind."

Siddharth who spoke about filing a NC against his family in his Instagram video further told SpotboyE.com: "They made it disappear when I was in the asylum. I have named my parents and other family members who are responsible for harassing me in the NC. It was only with passing time that I realised that my parents weren't against me but were influenced for money."