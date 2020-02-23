Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) showed bigger growth and made better collection than Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship at the Indian box office on the second day.

Brands of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal and amazing promos of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot had raised the bar of viewers' curiosity and expectations to a new high. The makers also shelled out hefty sums on their promotions before they hit the screens. The hype surrounding them helped them registered a decent amount of occupancy for their opening day.

Both opened to decent responses in the domestic market on Friday, but their collection was not up to the mark. But Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan led the race made better collection than Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot on the first day. Both movies received mixed verdicts from the audience and the trade experts kept their fingers crossed on whether the word of mouth would affect their collection over the weekend.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan showed 16.02 percent of growth and collected Rs 11.08 crore net at the Indian box office on its second day. Its total collection has reached Rs 20.63 crore net. The movie has shown further growth on Sunday. Early trends suggest the film is expected to conclude the first weekend with a collection of Rs 34 crore in the domestic market.

What experts say

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan jumps on Day 2... Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average... The trend suggests further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. #India biz. #SMZS."

On the other hand, Bhoot witnessed 8.23 percent of growth and collected Rs 5.52 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday. Its total collection has reached Rs 10.62 crore net. Early trends on Sunday, The film is expected to conclude the first weekend with a collection of Rs 16 crore net in the domestic market.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.62 cr. #India biz."