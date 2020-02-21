Director Hitesh Kewalya's Hindi movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) featuring Ayushman Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, has received positive reviews and ratngs from the audience.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is social romantic comedy drama film, which has been written by Hitesh Kewalya. Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have produced it under the banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan story: It is about the life of two gay men (Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar ) who are in love. The movie depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept the relationship. But things are never as easy as they seem and one of the boy's family decides to get him married to a girl. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Performances: As gay couple, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar have done good jobs and their performances are the highlights of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, Neeraj Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is really enjoyable, funny, weird and audacious. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are top notch. Entire supporting cast actually. And Ayushmann continues having a ball and doing what no one else would.

For the love of #jeetu #tvf reunion... #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan the film is a laugh riot... a complete family entertainer... @ayushmannk in top form. I think he can convince even the unconvincibles to take a chance on love and #genderequity @jitendrak1 #astarisborn

#ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan is a victory for cinema and artists that after years of stereotyping homosexuality a film has broken the mould! Many of us including myself have been guilty of using this for humor but this film ENTERTAINS and EDUCATES with RESPECT and DIGNITY! The choices @ayushmannk

makes are applause worthy! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is one such choice. Here is a Star who is so socially aware and brave! And he is BRILLIANT as always in entertaining us while enlightening us!!! Genuinely Ayushmann Bhava The supporting cast of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is PRICELESS! Manu Rishi is BRILLIANT @maanvigagroo is FAB And @Panawasthy_31 is the FIND of the year!!! She is MINDBLOWING!!! @SunitaRajwar is HILARIOUS Face with tears of joy Face with tears of joy Face with tears of joy