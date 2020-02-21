Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship opened to poor response at the domestic box office. They have registered less than 10 percent occupancy in the morning shows of the first day.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal are two young talented Bollywood actors, who have risen to fame with no strong filmy background. They have made huge fan-bases for themselves with the kind of movies they have been doing all these years. Their growing success graph has raised and the promos of their latest outing have raised a lot of curiosity and expectations of the movies.

After seeing the hype, the distributors have released both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in a decent number of cinema halls to cash in on the young talents' popularity. The trade pundits predicted that both the movies would start on a good note at the domestic box office.

But to their surprise, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship have started on dismal notes. As per reports, both the films have registered less than 10 percent occupancy in the morning shows on Friday. Trade analysts attributed their poor opening to the Maha Shivratri holiday, which they feel has kept people out of theatres during the morning shows.

Films garnered positive reviews

Both films have been successful in meeting the viewers' expectations, as they garnered positive reviews. The word of mouth is expected to boost the collection in the afternoon and evening shows. As per early trends, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is likely to collect Rs 7 crore and Rs 4 crore net, respectively at the box office on the first day.

Trade experts predict that Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is a horror movie, which has a limited reach. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan might face a tough time connecting with the masses on account of its taboo topic. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is likely to collect more than the Vicky Kaushal starrer.

However, a day before their release, a trade analyst had predicted, "Given the advance trend so far, there wouldn't be much of a difference between day one biz of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot. Trends to advance suggest day one in the range of Rs 8.5 crore and Rs 6.5 crore respectively. Of course, a lot depends on word of mouth tomorrow!"