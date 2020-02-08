Actor Manu Rishi Chadha, who best known for Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh now will be seen in film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan playing pivotal role.

On sharing about his role, Manu said, "Shubh mangal Zyada savdhan is a gay love story. It deals about how such relations affects their family in a homophobic society. I'm playing the role of a failed lawyer and chacha (uncle) of Jeetu , brother of Gajraj Rao. The character has a emotional take but comes out on humorous way. There is lot of humorous fights and creates commotion in the family. Finally, this failed lawyer comes up in a positive way for this homosexual relationship and stands up for his family."

On sharing his working experience, Manu shared, "Ayushmann and I, we both used to discuss poetry a lot as he is also fond of writing and I'm a professional writer. We had great tuning. He is a brave Actor since he gives a lot of importance to script and content, along with doing hero centric roles which I really like. He is a shy person but on camera he gets into the skin of the character and get personally attached with all other characters. Though younger than me, but really got to learn a lot from him. He makes his Co actors and set very comfortable. He understands cinema and script is all about team. With Neena Gupta, she has quiet strict but I was very much impressed by her journey and gradually we became good friends. She very lively in set. I really admire her journey. Altogether a great experience "