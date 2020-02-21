Director Bhanu Pratap Singh's Hindi movie Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is a horror mystery thriller film and Bhanu Pratap Singh has written the script dialogues for the movie, which is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The flick has received an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.53 hour.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship story: When an abandoned and dilapidated ship called the Sea Bird mysteriously runs aground on the shores of Mumbai, one man is assigned to close the case. But the sinister stories surrounding the ship may have more truth to them than he previously thought.

Performance: Vicky Kaushal has delivered a sterling performance, which the highlight of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor have done justice to their roles and they are also among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Bhoot The Haunted Ship review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

Amol @amolparashar

#Bhoot has some really genuine scares! Saw a horror film after a long time and realized I do get scared Kudos brother @vickykaushal09 for carrying the film, you are superlative and solid! ❤️ @bhumipednekar aapne ek chance mein hi darra diya @DharmaMovies

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

Bhoot is a Unique concept horror film, something different, expect the unexpected, @vickykaushal09 act is superlative, director #BhanuSingh has done well... I wish running time was 20 mins shorter..Overall a decent one time scary experience film..3*/5 #Bhoot #BhootReview Medium star Medium star Medium star

Sakshma Srivastav @SakshmaSr

Watching #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip right now. Scary, frightening & gripping so far! @vickykaushal09 is on fire. @bhumipednekar ..can't wait for the interval to end! @DharmaMovies #bhoot @karanjohar @Bps_91

Shankar Pandit @shankarpanditdj

#BhootPremier #BhootReview Review: it's really scared and awesome film. Horror films in Bollywood can hardly scare anyone, but this is different.

So if u like horror film, u must watch it. Go, Book your tickets. #Bhoot rating: 4 star #BhootTheHauntedShip #VickyKaushal

Chandan Jais North east arrow @chandan25

#BhootReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 The best Indian horror film I've seen #BhootTheHauntedShip Warning: Please don't go alone. @vickykaushal09 pitches in a hair raising performance. A spookfest best savoured on big screens.#Bhoot @bhumipednekar Fire

Nushrat Bharucha @NushratBharucha

Saw #Bhoot last night & OH MY GOD, I have screamed out loud in the theater! People around me were screaming! By far the scariest Hindi movie I've seen in a while, it really does shake you right out of your chair & make your popcorn fall over the place!

Bhavikk Sangghvi @bhavikksangghvi

#Bhoot Feeling constipated? 'Bhoot' will scare the sh*t out of you. Vicky delivers a spine-chilling performance while 'Meera' sends shivers through your body. 'Boo' Ghost Voyage! Medium star Medium star Medium star 1/2 (3.5 stars)

Pankaj Pandey @ZhakkasBolly

#Bhoot is very scary movie. Background music of the film supports the film.@vickykaushal09 is carrying the film very well and did good job. @bhumipednekar also did decent job in her special appearance role. Rating 3.5 star #BhootReview

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

#Bhoot - Genuine no nonsense horror film with some great scare moments. First half is excellent, second half is average but picks up well towards the end . Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerful performance. BG score & visuals are top notch. recommended. Rating- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #BhootReview

BollyFiesta @BollyFiesta

#Bhoot creats an unprecedented ambience for a hindi horror. Spine chilling affair backed by a strong storyline. Bereft of usual tropes, it redefines the genre. @vickykaushal09 pitches in a hair raising performance. A spookfest best savoured on big screens.⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BhootReview