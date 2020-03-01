Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) has shown decent growth in its collection at the Indian box office on its second Saturday. It has surpassed Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic market on its ninth day.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opened to decent response and fetched healthy numbers in the first weekend. But its collection dropped considerably on the weekdays and this led to poor figures in its opening week. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected Rs 44.84 crore net at the Indian box office in seven days.

Taran Adarsh tweeted on February 28, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan fares below expectations in Week 1... Healthy weekend, slides downwards on weekdays... Weekend 2 pivotal... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr, Wed 2.62 cr, Thu 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 44.84 cr. #India biz. #SMZS."

In its second week, Bollywood released four new films including two-hyped movies like Thappad and Doordarshan. These new releases reduced its screen count considerably and also took away a major chunk of the audience from it. The collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan suffered badly at the box office.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan needed to collect Rs 5.16 crore to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic box office. The movie witnessed a steep decline in its collection on the second Friday. But with the new release getting mixed verdict, the film went on to show decent growth in its business on its second Saturday.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has collected Rs 5.33 crore net at the Indian box office on its eighth and ninth days together. Taran Adarsh tweeted "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan witnesses an upward trend on [second] Sat... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Stronger hold on [second] Sun should place it in a comfortable position [vis-à-vis its economics]... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 50.17 cr. #India biz. #SMZS."