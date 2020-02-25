Ayushmann Khurrana's much-talked-about film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) witnessed the steep decline at the Indian box office on Monday. It is likely to be the next flop film after Chhapaak and Panga.

Riding on huge hype, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan started on a good note at the box office, but its first-day collection was not up to the expected mark. Despite clashing with Bhoot, the movie went on to fetch healthy numbers in the domestic market over the weekend. The film amassed the third highest collection for Ayushmann Khurrana after Dream Girl, Bala and Badhaai Ho.

Many in the film industry were curious to see how on the Ayushmann Khurrana would fare on weekdays. However, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan showed a drastic fall in its number on Monday. When compared to its Sunday business, the movie has witnessed a nearly 70 per cent drop on its fourth day.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collects Rs 3.87 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has collected Rs 3.87 crore net at the Indian box office on Monday, taking its four-day total to Rs 36.53 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS."

If its collection continues to fall on other weekdays, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would bomb at the box office. It would be the next message-oriented Hindi movie failing to strike a chord with the audience after Chhapaak and Panga.

Film trade observer Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Audience watch film for only one purpose and that is ENTERTAINMENT.. No women empowerment, social message, or taboo subject is going to work at the BO if the films fail to move & entertain the audience. #Chhapaak #panga & #SMZS failure are the testimony of it. Gyaan nai chalega."