Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction. This multi-talented actor, singer, writer, a doting father, husband, and 'baap' of choosing all scripts, has added one more feather on his cap after the stupendous success of his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Needless to say, Ayushmann has a Midas touch, everything that he touches turns to gold.

Not only is the actor getting accolades by his near and dear ones, friends, family, and industry for his role in SMZS. The actor is on cloud nine after the President of the United States Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

At the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020, Ayushmann answered some controversial questions and elaborated about his journey! From not being a star kid to the ongoing nepotism debate to being a trained singer and asked the director to work in Andhadhun and Article 15. He also gave an endearing reply to Donald Trump's tweet praising Ayush's film.

Trump's reaction came after a tweet by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell, who showered praises on Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Peter Tatchell wrote: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalization of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: "Great!"

To which Ayushmann's gratifying reply to the US president is winning the internet.

On Donald Trump's tweet

It was a very surprising tweet. I want him to work for LGBTQ rights in his country. I hope the LGBTQ community in the US gets his support. He should definitely watch our film, it's very important for him."

On nepotism

Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50 percent, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80 percent and even if they give their 100 percent, people aren't satisfied.

Ayushmann approached makers for two films: Andhadhun and Article 15

I approached the directors of Article 15 and Andhadhun and believe one must not feel shy about asking for work. For Andhadhun, I had to play the piano and playing it without looking at it was the most difficult part.

At the event, Ayushmann performed one of his popular song from Vicky Donor song Pani Da Rang.

I used to sing on-board the Paschim Express during the long journey and even received money from passengers, which used to be enough to finance my Goa trip. I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Jitendra Kumar, along with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has by far earned Rs 9.55 crore on day 1. The film has been banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which homes a sizeable South Asian community.