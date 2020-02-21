Director: Hitesh Kewalya

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Pankhuri Awasthy, Maanvi Gagroo, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao

Rating Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the hour, with the choice of films that he is bringing on-screen is applaud worthy. After the success of his pere kisi films, Ayushmann touches upon a subject which is still a taboo in many states of India. Some families fail to accept their offspring taking the plunge and moving in with the same sex. The writer and director leave no stone unturned to get the subject in the broad spectrum by highlighting a rural area and talking about it to orthodox families. A brave attempt by them. Ayushmann and Jitendra as leads outshine in every frame. Their chemistry is too hard to give a miss. Though they don't look like gay it does get hard to believe but eventually, the message is put across.

Storyline

The film starts in the capital city of Delhi where salesmen Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) and Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) find solace in each others arms!

Their love goes beyond boundaries until one day they decide to go back to Allahabad and convince Aman's orthodox parents for their approval.

Kartik comes out as a teenager and faces the brunt of his family but the thought of being judged and ridiculed does not bother him. Aman dreads that his family will never ever accept his relationship. While Kartik is still hopeful that the power of their romance will melt the Tripathis.

How the two fight against all odds to change the mindset of their family and at last come together with the aashirwad of the family will melt your heart. From getting them off married to girls and parents accusing each other the love birds stand tall and bold each other in toughest of times.

Performance

Needless to say, Ayushmann Khurrana is the life of the film. He outshines in every scene and one can't take the credit away from him of the knack that he has. His chemistry with Jitendra is something to look out for. Jitendra as Aman is simple yet endearing.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao pull off their roles as parents with ease and their relatability syncs in quite easily. There is something with the whole family drama surrounding Ayushmann, Neena and Gajraj ever since Badhaai Ho happened.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Bhumi Pednekar have a small yet noticeable role in the film. Maanvi Gagroo is charming and her alluring screen present doesn't get lost in Multi starrer cast.

Positive

The crisp storytelling and the subject highlighted is something worth watching. Set in Varanasi and cinematography by Chirtanan Das makes the film visually appealing. The situations are real and relatable especially highlighting the 'issue' ' mera beta gau hai' term in a conservative family is still hard to digest for most of the Indian families. Full Points to the writer for making real-life situations adapt on screen perfectly. The editing by Ninad Khanolkar is perfectly crafted. The first half of the film is hilarious and Ayushmann's dialogues are whistle worthy. Recreated songs are foot-tapping and you will enjoy the dance, romance and all that comes along with the bumpy ride in the lives of Aman and Kartik. The second half grips you in a zone that will make you think about LGBT community.

Negative

The repetitive narration by Ayushmann is the biggets turn off. We are all aware of the actors choice to bear the torch of different subjects that the entire film centres around him and it becomes very predictable.

Verdict

Watch the film with your family as it's an out an out entertaining film. It is impactful and will open doors for discussion and it might give a much-needed push for the LGBT community to come out in the open without having a feeling of being judged.