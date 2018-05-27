Irrfan Khan, a couple of weeks ago, brought smiles to everyone's faces when he tweeted the poster of his upcoming film Karwaan on Twitter. His tweet came as a big relief to his fans ever since he announced that he was c and had shifted abroad for advanced treatment. And now director Shoojit Sircar, who had approached the Hindi Medium actor for his upcoming biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh, has given an update on Irrfan Khan's health. He said that the actor has been responding well to the treatment.

"I've been speaking to both Irrfan and his wife (Sutapa Sikdar), he's responding well to the treatment and trying to cope with the knowledge that he's battling NeuroEndocrine tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday. I'm planning to visit him next month. We hope to roll by the year-end but will wait till Irrfan is ready to shoot," Shoojit Sircar was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier, a journalist had tweeted an update on Irrfan's health and said that his cancer has reached the final stage and doctors were of the opinion that the actor may not live more than a month. But there was no truth to this report.

In response to the journalist's tweet, Irrfan Khan's spokesperson has issued a statement requesting people not to spread rumours through social media without any official validation.

"This latest round of news being spread through social media in the last few days about Irrfan's health is absolutely false and there's no truth to it whatsoever. We as his family and friends again request the members of the media to continue their support and the prayers that have come Irrfan's way," the statement said.

"However it's not right to spread rumours through mediums of social media without fact check or any official validation. In the meanwhile, once again we request everyone to refrain from picking up social media statuses as affirmative developments on someone's health," it added.

But thanks to Shoojit Sircar's statement on Irrfan Khan's health, fans can now take a sigh of relief and pray for the actor's well-being and speedy recovery.