The Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan, who was recently diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour, had taken a break from work to focus on his treatment. The actor is now back on social media and has shared the poster of his upcoming film Karwaan on Twitter.

The film also stars Dulqer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Irrfan wrote: "Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala".

Dulquer Salmaan replied to the actor by saying: "Thank you so much sir ! Couldn't have asked for a better beginning than with you! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always!"

The film is a directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana. It also marks Bollywood debut of Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry. The actor is known for his hit films like OK Kanmani and Charlie.

Actress Mithila Palkar will also make her debut on the big screen with this film. Mithila is known from the web series 'Little things' opposite Dhruv Sehgal.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, The film revolves around the lives of three people who bump into each other and have a journey of a lifetime as they struggle to make their lives normal. The film tagline on the poster says, "3 Lost Souls...2 Dead Bodies...A Journey of a Lifetime".

The film is set to release August 10, 2018.

