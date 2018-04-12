Irrfan Khan had revealed last month that he was suffering from a rare disease and would update fans about his condition after a conclusive diagnosis. Since then, speculations have been doing the rounds that the Blackmail actor is suffering from brain cancer.

After 10 days, the actor had cleared the air and said that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor which is not always about the brain. He also said that though it has been difficult for him to learn about the disease, he found hope because of the love and strength of the people around him.

But even after the actor requested people not to speculate about his health, rumors of his deteriorating health refuse to die down.

Recently, a journalist tweeted an update about Irrfan's health and said that his cancer has reached the final stage and doctors were of the opinion that the actor may not live more than a month.

But there is no truth to this report.

In response to the journalist's tweet, Irrfan Khan's spokesperson has issued a statement requesting people not to spread rumors through social media without any official validation.

"This latest round of news being spread through social media in the last few days about Irrfan's health is absolutely false and there's no truth to it whatsoever. We as his family and friends again request the members of the media to continue their support and the prayers that have come Irrfan's way," the statement said.

"However it's not right to spread rumors through mediums of social media without fact check or any official validation. In the meanwhile, once again we request everyone to refrain from picking up social media statuses as affirmative developments on someone's health," it added.

The post has now been deleted from the journalist's Twitter timeline.

While Bollywood celebrities and fans are continuously praying for his speedy recovery, a doctor had earlier said that Irrfan's rare disease is curable and can be surgically removed.

"It depends on the location of the tumor, its size, and what is its mitotic index. Depending on where the tumor is localized, you can take it out surgically and the chances of cure are very high. Once the procedure is done, the patient is required to have regular check-ups for any recurring tumors," Dr. Saumitra Rawat of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told ANI.

Shedding some light on the nature of the disease, Dr. Rawat had said, "Neuroendocrine tumor is an abnormal growth of Neuroendo cells which are present in bodies. When there is an abnormal growth, then it forms a tumor - Normally seen in intestine, pancreas, lung, thyroid and other parts of the body."

Irrfan is currently in the UK for treatment. His upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj and Deepika Padukone has been postponed until the 51-year-old actor returns to India.