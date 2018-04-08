Irrfan Khan's latest release Blackmail has become prey to piracy. Blackmail full movie has been leaked online by some pirated sites for users to watch it on internet or download for free.

It has been just a couple of days that Blackmail released, and the film has already become a victim of piracy. Pirated prints of the full movie have been made available online with even HD quality.

While some of the illegal sites provide options of watching the full movie online, some others give free download option. Blackmail has had positive reviews from the critics, but the film had a slow start at the box office with just Rs 2.81 crore on Friday.

However, the Irrfan Khan starrer witnessed good growth in its business on its second day, earning Rs 3.85 crore at the domestic market. The dark comedy enjoyed a growth of 37 percent on Saturday in its box office collection.

However, this news of Blackmail full movie being leaked online is likely to affect the film's collection, and give sleepless nights to the producers. Piracy has been a major problem for Bollywood, but the menace has apparently grown more in recent past.

Almost all the Bollywood films get leaked online just a few days after the release. In some rare cases, films are hit by piracy even before the official release. Movies like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz among others were made available online before the release, causing huge losses to the producers.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Blackmail is a film about a husband played by Irrfan, who finds his wife sleeping with another man. Instead of directly reacting, he decides to blackmail his wife and the other man, without revealing his identity.