As though Dulquer Salmaan isn't heartthrob already, the Malayalam film star left everyone in awe after a video of him dancing with his little angel, Maryam, went viral. The Solo actor, who will soon be seen in Karwaan with Irrfan Khan followed by The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam Kapoor, did an impromptu father-daughter dance with his little girl and the adorable moment was caught on camera.

Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, who will turn one-year-old on May 5, joined her mother and father to watch the practice session of a program wherein the father-daughter duo began to shake a leg on Guru Randhawa's hit number High Rated Gabru.

The adorable video took no time to reach online and was an instant hit among the fans of the star. In the video, Dulquer is seen wearing a lemon colored T-shirt whereas Maryam is seen sporting a checked dressed and a cute bow-band matching her outfit.

Dulquer and his wife Amal Sufiya welcomed Maryam last year. Her birth coincided with the release of his movie Comrade in America (CIA). Confirming the news about the new member of his family, Dulquer took to social media and shared her birth certificate with a special message.

He wrote, "My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself."

Check out the video here:

Dulquer got married to Amal Sufiya, an architect, in 2011. The wedding took place just before his first Malayalam movie Second Show released.