Irrfan Khan's health has been a major concern for everyone since the time he revealed that he has been diagnosed with a 'rare disease' — neuroendocrine tumor.

According to some reports, Irrfan was seeking ayurvedic treatment and was reportedly consulting Vaidya Narayan Murthy.

And now Irrfan Khan's spokesperson has released a statement saying: "As suggested by recent news reports, Mr. Khan is not consulting with Vaidya Balendu Prakash. He at one point had contacted him but other than one phone call there has been no conversation or consultation whatsoever. It is unacceptable to be using someone's illness for your own publicity and personal gain. Like Irrfan Khan's previous statements, we all need to respect the space asked for and wait for him or his wife's statement for any further update."

Vaidya Balendu Prakash who is also known to treat Steve Jobs, told the website: "I have found Irrfan bold, and he was ready to undergo any kind of treatment. I have explained to him what Ayurveda can do in his case, or for that matter in the case of other cancer patients. I am sure by now he has got what we call conclusive diagnosis. We all want to believe in miracles, we all want to believe in the power of prayers. But we also must understand that there is something called science which is the basis of all treatment. I told him he must follow what his doctors in London have prescribed to him."

Irrfan is currently in London with his family undergoing treatment. A leading website quoted Irrfan's relative and said: "There is no star effect, all I see now is genuine human relationships. It is a strange feeling, I am realizing how the world is unfolding, changing in front of me. It is a new life, a new world that I never thought I will see. Relationships are acquiring new meaning for me," Irrfan told the relative.

Irrfan posted a picture from London captioning it as: "God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand'