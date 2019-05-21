Sajid Ajmuddin Pathan, an auto driver, was rushed to a hospital after biting into a burger with glass pieces in Pune. He had vomited blood and had to undergo emergency surgery at Sahyadri hospital.

The incident happened on May 15 at a Burger King outlet at Fergusson College Road in Pune.

Pathan recalled that he had lost a game to his friends and had to treat them with burgers. He then took them to the Burger King outlet and bought burgers, french fries and soft drinks. When Pathan was eating his burger, he felt a sharp pain in his throat and started to spit blood. He tried wiping his mouth but the bleeding did not stop, reports The Times of India.

When Pathan and his friends checked the burger, they found glass pieces. "We checked the burger in front of the outlet officials and found that there were several pieces of glass in it," Pathan told TOI. "My friends rushed me to a hospital on the FC Road and then I was shifted to another hospital on Karve Road. I was admitted there for two days," he added.

His friends first rushed him to a hospital close by and they took him to Sahyadri hospital. There, they had to shell out Rs 15,000 for Pathan's treatment and were told to bring Pathan the next day too. Pathan's friends took him to the hospital the next day, this time paid Rs 30,000 for treatment. The doctors told them that the glass pieces would come out naturally through Pathan's bowel movement.

The Deccan Gymkhana police have booked the outlet under section 337 (causing hurt by act and endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.