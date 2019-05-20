A Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Ghaziabad has filed a case against her friend for allegedly stalking her, stealing her laptop and posting her photos on social media with lewd captions.

The accused has been identified as Thakur Prithviraj Singh. He and the victim were friends from 2002 till 2012 when there was a falling out between the two. Singh had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from her and did not return it, causing a rift in the friendship. She also alleged that Singh took the victim's car and also did not return it, reports The Times of India.

Recently, Singh also stole the victim's laptop. He even hacked into her Facebook account and uploaded her photos with disturbing comments, which the victim said caused her severe mental trauma. The stress she underwent did not let her fulfil her political duties.

"The trauma does not end here. He had sent me several threatening as well as obscene messages on WhatsApp between April and May this year. He has also threatened to kidnap and murder me," the woman wrote in her complaint, which she filed at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad. She also said that she received acid attack threats from Singh.

Singh would pose as a private secretary of senior politicians to get her to talk and then would issue threats to her. The victim said that in the most recent incident, Singh stood outside her residence and told her that she will face the consequences if she doesn't act according to his demands.

The victim is scared and has written to the Prime Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government and the National Commission of Women.

The woman went on to confess that she thought of committing suicide many times because of the mental trauma she is going through.

The Indirapuram police have filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 354-D (stalking), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The police also booked Singh under sections 72 (penalty for breach of confidentiality and privacy) and 66A (sending offensive messages through communication service) of the Information Technology Act.