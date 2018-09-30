The vichitra jodi of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have been the talk of the town ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 12 house. Earlier, Jasleen looked quite hesitant to admit when she was questioned about her relationship with Anup Jalota. After getting prodded by inmates, Jasleen admitted to being in a romantic relationship with her 65-year-old bhajan teacher but did the 28-year-old just call her boyfriend 'brother'?

Jasleen sent Bigg Boss 12 inmates in a tizzy when she planted kisses on Jalota's face and gave him a dare not to wipe it off until she asks him to. She was even seen having a good time with Jalota by the pool as she slipped into a skimpy bikini and her bold avatar made everyone envious of those who joined her inside the pool.

However, when Jasleen was seen having a discussion with other inmates in the house, she referred all the boys as her brothers except Romil and Shivashish.

Her statement have shocked many of her fans as both Jasleen and Jalota have admitted dating for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Anup Jalota was seen asking Jasleen about her marriage plans which left Jasleen visibly blushing.

On the other hand, it looks like Jalota's journey inside the house is already fixed and he may come out of the Bigg Boss 12 show before October 27 as he has a live concert lined up.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 12 house, Jalota had said that he has concerts lined up and would want the makers of Bigg Boss to release him early.