Anup Jalota and his hot girlfriend Jasleen Matharu have set the temperatures soaring inside the Bigg Boss 12 house with their romantic chemistry. In the recent episode, Jasleen was seen planting a peck on Jalota's cheeks and forehead while other inmates froze at their positions and were seen burning like hell.

And now, the 28-year-old singer skipped the heartbeats of the male inmates when she slipped into a skimpy red bikini inside the swimming pool. While Roshmi Banik, Deepak Kumar, Saurabh Patel and Romil Chaudhary joined Jasleen inside the pool, others looked quite envious standing outside the pool.

In an unseen video on Voot, as Jasleen was having a good time relaxing in the pool, her 65-year-old boyfriend Anup Jalota joined her and started chit-chatting with her. She even invited Jalota inside the pool but the bhajan samrat chose to dip only his feet while sitting at the nearby edge.

Meanwhile, it looks like Jalota's journey inside the house is already fixed and he may come out of the Bigg Boss 12 show before October 27 as he has a live concert lined up.

According to India Today, an invitation states that Jalota has a concert in California on October 27.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 12 house, Jalota had said that he has concerts lined up and would want the makers of Bigg Boss to release him early.

"I have my concerts lined up, and I want them to release me a bit early. I think I can stay for a month there and in all these days, I will enjoy the experience to the hilt," Jalota had told India Today.

It remains to be seen whether Jalota will stay inside the house for a longer time or get evicted a week before his scheduled concert in the US. Let's wait and watch.