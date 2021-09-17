Shilpa Shetty was on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi, almost as the same time as a charge sheet has been filed against husband Raj Kundra. The 1,467-page supplementary has named four accused in the pornography racket case.

The names also include "key conspirator" Raj Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe. The FIR states Shilpa Shetty pleading innocence and adding that she was busy with her own work and had no idea what Raj Kundra was upto.

"Too busy with my own work"

"I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to. Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons," Indian Express quoted the actress revealing in the chargesheet. Raj Kundra, in his defence, has maintained that the content was simply adult content and not pornographic.

Sherlyn Chopra reacts

Sherlyn Chopra, who has accused Raj Kundra of using mismanaging her content, has reacted to Shilpa's statement. "According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn't know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves. Waise isey kya kehte hain (What is it called)? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?"

Shilpa Shetty visited Vaishno Devi along with her friend "spiritual bestie" Akanksha Malhotra. She shared several videos and pictures of the two of them during their journey to the shrine. From the sunset, the tunnels to the pony ride, the actress shared all the details of her trip with her fans. Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19.