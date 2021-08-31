Shilpa Shetty is allegedly planning to live with her kids separately from husband Raj Kundra. The businessman has been in jail since July 17 in an alleged case of creating and selling pornographic content. Reports suggest that the actress is planning to move away from their present home and start a new life with her kids.

Various reports have been doing the rounds that Shilpa doesn't want anything to do with the money that was coming from Raj Kundra's business. "Raj Kundra's troubles aren't going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra's alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa as to the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

Shilpa to live separately

The report further alleges that Shilpa doesn't want a penny from Kundra's wealth. "She won't be touching a penny of Kundra's assets, from what we know. She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma," it further said.

Shilpa's official statement

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had released an official statement saying that she is a law-abiding citizen and believes in the judicial system of the country. She had urged the media to not turn the case into a media trial. She had also urged everyone to uphold the privacy of her and her family.

Shilpa has resumed judging Super Dancer 4. As per reports, her only condition before joining the show back was to not put her into a situation where she has to speak up on the controversy.