Shilpa Shetty has gathered the strength to move on in life. Right after husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography case, Shilpa too had shut herself within her home. She not only backed out from judging Super Dancer 4 but also refused to make any public appearances. However, more than a month after Kundra's arrest, Shilpa is slowly trying to bring life back to its normalcy.

Shilpa has joined the dance reality show as a judge again and has started making public appearances as well. Not just this, the diva is back to flaunting her toned bod and vouching for the benefits of yoga on her social media platforms. Amid all this, Shilpa has shared a picture from an excerpt from a book that talks about making mistakes and learning from them.

The social media post

"Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life," the excerpt begins with. "We can't have an interesting life without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them," the excerpt read. "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them," the passage concluded.

Shamita making news

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty's sister, Shamita is making news with her entry inside the Bigg Boss house. Shamita has come quite close to her "connection" Raqesh Bapat on the show and the two are often seen sitting, holding hands. The housemates too often tease them about a possible "love story" brewing between the two.