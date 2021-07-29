In a shocking turn of events, Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra of sexually assaulting her. Sherlyn has accused Raj Kundra of forcing himself onto her, even though she resisted. Raj Kundra is in police custody for the next 12 days in the ongoing pornography racket case. Sherlyn has revealed that she somehow managed to push him and hide in the bathroom.

Sherlyn Chopra has sought anticipatory bail in porn racket fearing arrest but has been granted bail. Sherlyn has claimed that she was the first one to report to the police about Kundra's app which ultimately led to his arrest. Sherlyn has now said that Raj Kundra visited her house unannounced after a heated discussion over the app's content one night. In an interview with TOI, Sherlyn revealed that Raj Kundra started kissing her even though she resisted.

"Complicated" relationship with Shilpa Shetty

Sherlyn also claimed that Raj Kundra told her that his relationship with Shilpa Shetty was "complicated" and that he was "stressed" most of the time. However, Sherlyn refused to get intimate with him. She also revealed about telling him clearly how she didn't want to get involved with a married man or mix business with pleasure. However, Kundra was in no mood to stop. It was then that Sherlyn somehow managed to push him and locked herself in the bathroom, she told the website.

Sherlyn Chopra's interview has sent shockwaves across the nation. Raj Kundra was arrested on the charges of making and selling of pornographic content through his apps. He was also called one of the "key conspirators" in the whole racket. Apart from this, Kundra has also been accused of money laundering and scam.