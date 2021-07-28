Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case has taken a toll on the entire family too. Raj Kundra has been called a "key conspirator" in the alleged pornography racket and sent to 14 days of police custody. Amid all this, the Shetty family is bearing the brunt of the controversy. From social media trolling to brands pulling away from contracts, the couple is reportedly facing huge financial losses.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's Juhu bungalow was raided by the crime branch officials last week. It was then that Shilpa lost her cool and slammed Kundra for his involvement in the racket. "What was the need of doing such a thing when we have everything?" Shilpa furiously asked Kundra. She also called him out for keeping her in the dark about the whole pornography business.

Financial losses and dent on the family name

"Shattered Shilpa told Kundra that due to his actions the family name is getting defamed and their endorsements in the industry are being canceled and the family is facing huge financial losses. She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society," an ANI report states.

The report further states that police personnel had to intervene to separate the couple. Shilpa allegedly broke down a few times during the interrogation and pleaded innocence. As per reports, she also defended Kundra saying that the content was erotica, which is present on other websites too and not porn.

Hungama 2

Shilpa Shetty's film, Hungama 2, was released amid all this controversy. Not only was the film jaded and appeared to have been made in a different era, but it also had no strong plotline. The film has received poor reviews and Shilpa's comeback has also been called an epic fail.