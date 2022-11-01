Kajol's recent reaction towards the paps at the airport hasn't gone down well with many. The actress was coming back from the airport with her son. Kajol was trolled for allegedly throwing "attitude" towards the shutterbugs waiting to click her. While many even sympathised with the actress, majority felt her reaction was not justified.

Kajol's airport appearance

Kajol was spotted rushing towards her car along with her son, Yug. While what she said is not audible, in the Voompla video doing the rounds the actress' gesture and body language made it quite evident that she was not liking the attention. And soon, trolls had found their next victim.

What social media said

"Kajol same like Jaya Bachchan ghamandi," commented one user. "Kajol is next Jaya Bachchan," commented another user. "Kajol is moving faster than wind," commented a netizen. "Why this attitude?" wrote another netizen. "First they call and then they shout at paps," said a social media user. There were many who felt that the trolls were overreacting and there was nothing wrong in the way Kajol behaved.

Kajol on her kids enduring trolling

Kajol has often spoken about how she is not comfortable with her kids getting any media attention or being trolled. She revealed that she tries to teach her children that respect should first come from within and then expect it from others. The Tanhaji actress further added that she tries to make them understand that social media and the comments on them are just a small part of the society and, should be considered as is.

"I think its horrible. As a parent you always think that your child doesn't get hurt. And that's something that you will always feel," she told Pinkvilla.