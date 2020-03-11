Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn has always been subjected to trolling and bullying online. Recently, the 16-year-old was called out by the social media for allegedly undergoing skin lightening treatment to get a fairer and glowing skin. And it definitely bothers her mother Kajol who feels it's a horrible thing to do.

Addressing the trolling of his daughter Nysa, Kajol told Pinkvilla, "I think its horrible. As a parent you always think that your child doesn't get hurt. And that's something that you will always feel. And when something like this (trolling) happens, thank god, Nysa was not here when it happened. She was in Singapore and didn't realize what was going on here."

She continued, "But at the end of the day, social media is social media. So you have to make them understand that this is a small section of the society, let's ignore them. You have to realize that your opinion of yourself counts more again. If I am teaching my son how to respect women and my daughter... thank god I don't have to do that (touchwood), hopefully I will teach her by example that self respect starts with you."

Earlier, Kajol had shared on Karan Johar's coffee couch that Nysa is not inclined towards Bollywood as of now. However, whatever choices she would make, they both would support her in it.

Talking about Nysa, Kajol had revealed that Ajay Devgn is quite paranoid when it comes to his children and at times gets over-possessive. She had revealed that when Nysa goes for a party and comes back late, Ajay sits by the door waiting for her to come back. He comes back inside only once she returns home.