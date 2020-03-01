Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn has always been at the receiving end of trolls. From criticising her outfits to calling her the female version of Ajay Devgn, trolls never fail to showcase their sick mentality that they could never go unnoticed. And yet again, Nysa has grabbed unnecessary attention on social media over her skin tone when she was recently snapped outside a lounge.

Many people, who have been looking at Nysa's pictures for the past few years, have noticed the visible change in her skin tone. There could be a possibility that she might have undergone skin lightening treatment to enhance her looks. But Nysa doing it at such a tender age has bothered online users who used to like her natural dusky skin tone.

"She was unfair and lovely. I want her to stop taking those false perceptions of beauty so seriously. Every skin tone is beautiful," a user commented on Nysa's pictures on Instagram. While another user said, "She used to look much prettier before in dark shade idk why bollywood peeps are obsessed with skin lightening." And there were a few people who wondered how she got the bright skin. "

When Ajay Devgn was asked about trolling and bullying on social media, the actor couldn't resist himself from speaking up about how easily his daughter gets subjected to it. And while opening up about the same, the Tanhaji actor revealed that he had asked Nysa to go out somewhere so that she could get over her grandfather's demise.

"They (trolls) really don't know what's going on. I'll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. 'Why don't you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don't want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out," Ajay Devgn slammed trolled in an interview with Zoom TV.

Earlier, while addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had said that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities.